Watch: Who should bail out the banks? (ARTE)
An insight into the practices of the financial sector
Between 2008 and 2011, the aid plan for European banks accounted for 37 percent of the Union's GDP and was a serious tax burden on European citizens. But have the banks changed their practices?
Vox Pop takes a look at the situation in Italy and interviews the economist Anne-Laure Delatte.
