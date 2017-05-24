Donald Trump holds Vatican meeting with Pope Francis

Mr Trump arrived on Wednesday morning at the Apostolic Palace for an audience with the pontiff.

The meeting comes midway through his nine-day international trip.

The president and pope have not always seen eye to eye.

The two men's often opposite worldviews collided head-on early last year, when Francis was sharply critical of Mr Trump's campaign pledge to build an impenetrable wall on the Mexican border and his declaration that the United States should turn away Muslim immigrants and refugees.

Papal audiences usually last for about 20-30 minutes of private talks, followed by introductions of delegations, a photo and exchange of gifts.