Advert
Wednesday, May 24, 2017, 08:40 by

PA

Donald Trump holds Vatican meeting with Pope Francis

Video: Reuters

President Donald Trump has arrived at the Vatican to meet with Pope Francis.

Mr Trump arrived on Wednesday morning at the Apostolic Palace for an audience with the pontiff.

The meeting comes midway through his nine-day international trip.

The president and pope have not always seen eye to eye.

The two men's often opposite worldviews collided head-on early last year, when Francis was sharply critical of Mr Trump's campaign pledge to build an impenetrable wall on the Mexican border and his declaration that the United States should turn away Muslim immigrants and refugees.

Papal audiences usually last for about 20-30 minutes of private talks, followed by introductions of delegations, a photo and exchange of gifts.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Girl aged 8 among Manchester bombing...

  2. 'Beautiful little girl' Saffie, 8, among...

  3. Ryanair to sell long-haul tickets for...

  4. Two men caned in Indonesia for gay sex

  5. In presidential first, Trump prays at...

  6. FACTBOX-What is known about suspected...

  7. Rattled UK PM May forced into 'dementia...

  8. Hundreds searching for loved ones still...

  9. Germany, France agree to deepen eurozone...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 24-05-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed