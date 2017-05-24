Watch: My political fate is a secondary issue, says Simon Busuttil

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

With the general election race entering its home stretch, Simon Busuttil is convinced he can lead the Nationalist Party to victory and will not entertain talk of what will happen if he doesn't.

"What happens to me is of secondary importance," the PN leader said when pressed as to whether he would step aside in the event of defeat. "I am irrelevant in the larger scheme of things."

In this Times Talk interview, the PN leader said he had "nothing to hide" and would happily publish documents he had handed to magistrate Aaron Bugeja alleging money laundering by the Prime Minister's chief of staff Keith Schembri.

The PN leader was clear he would follow through on his pledge to return Gozo general hospital to the public sector "come what may" and insisted other private investors would not be spooked by the move.

Dr Busuttil insisted it was time for PBS to be freed from political control and suggested looking at models such as the UK's BBC or Italy's RAI to see how best to do this.

He also brushed aside concerns about EU funding drying up within the next legislature, claiming that Malta still had €1.2 billion in EU funding to tap and that a PN government would be able to successfully negotiate a new financial package with Brussels.

Watch the full interview in the above video.