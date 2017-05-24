Sports round-up

BASKETBALL, NBA: Stephen Curry scored 36 points and Kevin Durant added 29 points and 12 rebounds as the Golden State Warriors strolled to a 129-115 win over San Antonio Spurs on Monday to complete a four-game sweep of the Western Conference finals. Golden State moves on to play either the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers, in a repeat of last year’s title series, or the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals. The Cavaliers currently lead the Eastern Conference finals 2-1. Golden State will have nine days of rest ahead of that series, which begins in Oakland, California on June 1.

INDY 500: James Davison said it will be bittersweet to fill in for the injured Sebastien Bourdais at the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday but plans to do his best despite limited preparation time. Davison completed 88 laps on the sprawling 2.5 mile oval speedway on Monday, with a best speed of 223.670 mph. It was the first time in two years the 30-year-old Australian, who has two previous starts in the race, was in the cockpit of an Indy car. The 38-year-old Bourdais slammed head-on into the safety barriers when his Honda-powered car lost control on Saturday during qualifying.

RUGBY UNION: All Blacks assistant coaches Ian Foster and Mike Cron have re-signed with New Zealand Rugby (NZR) through the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan. Head coach Steve Hansen, who re-signed with NZR last year until early 2020, was pleased Foster and Cron were staying with the All Blacks, particularly since defence coach Wayne Smith said he would step down after this year’s Rugby Championship.

TENNIS: Caroline Wozniacki’s preparation for next week’s French Open suffered a huge blow after she retired injured from her opening-round match against American Shelby Rogers at Strasbourg International on Monday. Top-seed Wozniacki, who started the match with a 4-3 win-loss record on clay this year, failed to see off the first set as Rogers saved three set points to win 7-6. The Dane was trailing 0-1 in the second set when she called for a medical timeout, and later served a pair of double faults before deciding to withdraw.

CRICKET: England’s James Anderson faces a battle to be fit for the opening test against South Africa in July after scans confirmed he had suffered a tear to his right groin when playing for Lancashire in the county championship. Anderson, England’s leading test wicket-taker, limped off midway through his sixth over on Friday against Yorkshire at Old Trafford and did not bowl again in the match. The 34-year-old will miss Lancashire’s return fixture against Yorkshire starting June 2 as he will be assessed by England’s medical team.