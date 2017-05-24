The Gżira Project will take audiences on a tour of the backstage rooms of the Salesian Theatre from the 1940s to the present day.

The Gżira Project is an immersive community theatre experience that tells the hidden stories of the women who worked behind the scenes of the Salesian Theatre until they were eventually allowed on stage with the men in the 1970s.

Audiences will be taken on a tour of the backstage rooms of this historic old building from the 1940s to the present day to hear both factual and fictional fragments from the lives of the women who sewed, painted, fed and brought up the next generation while their husbands, fathers and brothers acted on stage.

Through real-life stories, actual events and experiences, the theatre has traced the history of this unique ‘island’ in the busy centre of Sliema.

Working with performers who are both descendants of the original theatre-workers and some who are entirely new to the area, the organisers have created a wholly original piece. The cast is an international one, ranging from German to South American, and covers an age range from seven to 75.

The performance, which includes song, dance, laughter and the spoken word, will include contributions by Leanne Ellul, winner of the Francis Ebejer Award for new writing and experimental electronic artist, composer and musician Renzo Spiteri, among others.

The Gżira Project is being produced by the Salesian Oratory and is being organised with the financial support of Arts Council Malta through the Malta Arts Fund.

Performances are both in English and Maltese and run tomorrow, Friday and Saturday at 8pm and on Sunday at 3pm. Each performance will host a total of 60 audience members, so booking is important. Tickets can be purchased through www.ticketline. com.mt.