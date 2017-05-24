Stillness Speaks portrays how choosing to be still allows us to be present as fully conscious, living beings and to truly see the beauty around us.

Niels Plotard invites audiences to be still for some time as they admire his work Stillness Speaks.

Choosing to be still allows us to be present as fully conscious, living beings and to truly see the beauty around us. Stillness is also the best possible state on which to build a true connection with another human being.

Presented through video, sound, pictures and performance, Stillness Speaks invites audiences to connect with the work by taking action or by simply being present.

Stillness Speaks forms part of Mavin Khoo’s project Open Space in collaboration with Spazju Kreattiv. It will run from tomorrow at 9am till Saturday, June 24. For more information or to book your tickets visit http://www.kreattivita.org/en/event/il-kwiet-jitkellem/