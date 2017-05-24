Guitarist Arango takes the stage

Ali Arango will perform masterpieces by Bach, Paco de Lucia, Villa-Lobos, Chopin, Paganini, Barrios-Mangoré and Tárrega.

One of the most prominent guitarists of his generation, Ali Arango is performing in Malta this tomorrow and on Saturday.

The musician graduated from the conservatory Amadeo Rodán (Havana, Cuba) in 2001. He was also a student of maestros Antonio Alberto Rodríguez (Biki) and Joaquín Clerch. Arango has received occasional lessons from Leo Brouwer as well as participated in different projects with him.

Arango, who is known for his balanced mix of subtleness and expressive force, was awarded many prizes including first prize at the A. Segovia International Guitar Competition in Spain and first prize at the German International Guitar Competition in Düsseldorf, among others.

Arango will perform tomorrow at 9pm and on Saturday at 8pm at the Carmelite Basilica in La Valletta. For more information or to book tickets, visit https://www.classictic.com/en/valletta/basilica_of_our_lady_ of_mount_carmel/1594/