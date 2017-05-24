The International Institute for Baroque Studies, in collaboration with the Embassy of Italy and the Istituto Italiano di Cultura, will be holding a public lecture titled ‘From Renaissance to Baroque: Findings on the Palace of the Grand Masters in Valletta’ by Theresa Vella.

Vella is an art historian and consultant museologist. She lectures in baroque painting and sculpture at the International Institute of Baroque Studies.

The lecture will be held today at the Istituto Italiano di Cultura in St George’s Square, Valletta, at 6.30pm. Admission is free.

For more information visit www.iicvalletta.esteri.it