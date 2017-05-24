Compromise and choice

One of the saddest legacies of the past four years of Labour government is the very wrong perception that economic performance requires us to stoop low to uneasy compromises. The encroachment upon pristine countryside and coastal sites is misrepresented as an absolute necessity for economic growth.

Botched schemes of sale of passports and other national assets with little tangible investment are unjustly thought to have given us a fiscal surplus. The abysmal deterioration in governance standards across the board is excused by the presumption that there is more money in people’s pockets.

These beliefs are evident in most of the crucial decisions taken by the Labour government. They continue as the basis of the campaign being waged by the Labour Party in its bid to cling to power. But they are flawed and above all very dangerous to the future of our country. As an experienced economist, it is not difficult for me to perceive that rapid GDP growth is nothing more than a statistic if people’s living standards are under attack by. It means very little in the face of gaping inequalities between the few who can make a quick buck and the very many who can barely keep up with the cost of living. Economic statistics are worth even less, as jobs and business are being imperilled by the damage to Malta’s reputation caused by Labour’s entanglements in a succession of scandals. Foreign investment which came to Malta over two decades ago on the strength of the country’s reputation as an EU and eurozone economy is at grave risk.

The Nationalist Party is offering a genuine approach to economic and social development. We aim to be the best in Europe when it comes to economic performance, job creation and income growth. But we will achieve this by ensuring the best standard of living for each and every one of our citizens, not at the cost of it.

We will offer honest leadership and transparent political governance to restore Malta’s reputation. We will restore the confidence which Maltese business used to enjoy within a globalised knowledge-driven economy.

I look forward to turning this vision into reality. As member of a future government team, I want to help improve the quality of life in densely populated urban localities. I will contribute to bring about tangible progress in air quality, the abatement of noise pollution, and the availability of open spaces in these areas. I will be striving to ensure the development of improved infrastructures, particularly for transportation and accessibility, and towards a better community life.

I want to make a difference by helping people to better manage their roles and responsibilities between work, education and family life. I will help develop new sectors of activity which can deliver quality jobs, building upon our skills, ingenuity and willingness to achieve. This will be supported by learning opportunities that are effectively open to all and by amenities and services that are especially directed towards families, including those with children and senior citizens.

In spite of the difficult political situation our country is passing through, I want to deliver a positive and constructive message. The Nationalist Party is showing that economic prosperity and a better quality life are within reach.

People do not deserve to be presented with uneasy compromises between jobs and the enjoyment of the environment, between a stable financial position and the reputation of their country. What the citizens need most at this point are wise choices, to enjoy the fruits of an economy built by the people and for the people. No one is better equipped to deliver on this vision than the team led by Simon Busuttil.

Kristy Debono is the Nationalist Party’s spokeswoman for financial services, IT and gaming.