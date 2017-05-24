Watch: Donald Trump can't seem to get his wife to hold his hand
Two apparent snubs in as many days by Melania Trump
US President Donald Trump seems to be skating on thin ice with his wife Melania.
The US First Lady appeared to decline a hand-hold by her husband as the couple walked down the red carpet in Tel Aviv, Israel on Monday, with video of the incident going viral.
The following day, Ms Trump again appeared to avoid Mr Trump's hand, quickly raising her hand to her head when the US president reached for it as they disembarked from Air Force One in Italy.
Both videos prompted a storm of attention on social media, although Mr and Mrs Trump have also been pictured holding hands during the trip.
