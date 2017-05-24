Watch: The Strand turns a shade of brown

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Video: Chris Sant Fournier

An underground leak at Sliema's The Strand has turned the sea along the iconic promenade a murky brown, with water gushing out from beneath paving slabs onto the road and seeping into the adjacent sea.

Pressure from the high-pressure leak has forced parts of the paving up, with water finding an outlet by a tree planter and flowing out into the open.

Times of Malta videographer Chris Sant Fournier caught the scene on camera.

