Watch: The Strand turns a shade of brown
Murky water leaks out, flowing into sea and road
An underground leak at Sliema's The Strand has turned the sea along the iconic promenade a murky brown, with water gushing out from beneath paving slabs onto the road and seeping into the adjacent sea.
Pressure from the high-pressure leak has forced parts of the paving up, with water finding an outlet by a tree planter and flowing out into the open.
Times of Malta videographer Chris Sant Fournier caught the scene on camera.
