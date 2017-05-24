Watch: PN council approves electoral programme

The Nationalist Party this evening approved its electoral programme, promising tax cuts, major investment in transport systems and a commitment to clean up politics. The programme was drawn up together with the Democratic Party, whose candidates will feature on the PN ballot on election day.

The PN approved the programme at a meeting of its national council. Separate programmes were presented for Gozo and for young people.

At the opening of the meeting, PN General Secretary Rosette Thake paid tribute to all those who took part in consultation meetings leading to the drawing up of the programmes. She said that while Labour under Joseph Muscat had tripped in its feet, the PN under Simon Busuttil was back on its feet.

Beppe Fenech Adami, PN deputy leader for party affairs, said the 320 pledges in the electoral programme would turn the page for Malta. He said the cornerstone of the programme is a fight against corruption.

Mario de Marco, PN deputy leader for parliamentary affairs, said this was a delicate time for Malta where the people needed to stand up to safeguard their country. He touched on economic issues, saying a new PN government would aim to raise the average wage by 25% over five years and see to the creation of 30,000 jobs. But everything hinged on restoring Malta’s reputation after the harm done by the Castille clique.

PN leader Simon Busuttil said this electoral programme would restore normality to the country and give the people peace of mind.

Dr Busuttil poured scorn on Joseph Muscat's claims of Russian meddling in the general election through the Egrant company claims. "The level of ridicule the prime minister had fallen to is incredible," he said.

The electoral programme makes a strong emphasis on good governance and on ensuring that the institutions are truly autonomous of the government. A Constitutional Convention will be convened for the purpose. As far as possible, top appointments will be made by two-thirds parliamentary majority, the programme says.

There is also a strong commitment to consolidating the economy and creating new sectors where the economy may grow. The new sectors will include FinTech and the digital media.

A ministry will be set up to oversee the rights of the people. It will be a one stop shop for complaints about services provided by the administration.

TRANSPORT

Among its proposals, the coalition is promising to immediately start work on the building of a metro which will incorporate a tunnel between Malta and Gozo.

Various measures will be taken to discourage the use of cars, including substantially reduced licence fees for those who use their cars only on Sundays, and the possible introduction of a pay as you drive scheme for those who do not use their cars often.

The scrapping of old cars will be encouraged, with car owners being given a voucher of €2,000 when they scrap their old car. The voucher will be used for the registration of another car which cannot be older than four years.

Free bus transport will be provided for various categories, such as the elderly and holders of the student card. There will also be free school transport for all students.

The roads, both arterial and residential, will be raised to the standards expected in this modern age.

FREE CHILDCARE FOR ALL

The manifesto renews the coalition’s promises to extend free childcare to all, increase children’s allowance, and make sick leave available to parents whose children are sick.

There are also proposals to encourage fostering and adoptions and promote equality for all, including same sex marriages.

The coalition is also promising equal pay for equal work.

INCOME TAX CUTS

Income tax will be cut to a maximum of 10% for those who do not earn more than €20,000. Tax on part-time work will also be lowered to 10% while the national minimum pension will be raised to the level of the minimum wage.

Allowances to those over 75 who continue to live in their communities will be increased.

Tax reduction schemes will be offered to SMEs and the self-employed, with the tax rate reduced to 10% on the first €50,000 of operating profit.



SOLIDARITY FUND

A solidarity fund will be set up in which people will contribute 0.5% of their taxes and indicate which voluntary or civil society organisation should benefit from it.

Income tax fines and penalties will be revised to encourage people to regularise their position without having to pay excessive interest and without ending up in prison.

PROPERTY

The manifesto promises increased assistance for persons with disabilities and the provision of social housing for low income families.

The current grant for property first-time buyers will be retained. Various other schemes are proposed to assist property owners.

Better working and financial conditions are promised for the members of the disciplined services.

The electoral programme includes a range of other proposals for sectors such as tourism, education, the environment, health, culture, and the environment including a promise to set up new health centres and the removal of Matsec exam fees.

CHEAPER FUEL AND ELECTRICITY

The coalition is promising to get electricity from the cheapest source – currently the interconnector – and to pass on the gains to the people through lower electricity tariffs.

The LNG tanker will be removed from Marsaxlokk as soon as possible and work would start on a gas pipeline from Sicily.

With immediate effect, the prices of petrol and diesel will be reduced by 5c per litre.

Other chapters of the electoral programme focus on agriculture, fisheries and animal welfare.

Read the electoral programme in full on pdf below.

Follow the proceedings on video above.