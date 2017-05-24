Advert
Wednesday, May 24, 2017, 19:39

Watch: Joseph Muscat addresses Birkirkara activity

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat this evening addressed a Labour Party campaign activity in Birkirkara.

Watch the activity on the video above.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Muscat raises spectre of Russian...

  2. Magistrate Bugeja comments on 'complex'...

  3. Billboard guerillas take over PL, PN posters

  4. Police Commissioner: media ‘spin’ is unfair

  5. Watch: Sant' Antnin fire extinguished,...

  6. Vodafone and Melita to merge into...

  7. Alfred Mifsud to step down as Central...

  8. PM’s bodyguard contract ‘secret’

  9. Godfrey Farrugia complains of Facebook...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 24-05-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed