Advert
Wednesday, May 24, 2017, 07:02

Today's front pages

The following are the top stories in national newspapers today.

Times of Malta says a group of Maltese nationals caught up in Monday’s Manchester suicide bombing, which left at least 22 people dead, returned home safely yesterday. In another story, it says dozens of Air Malta part-time ground-handling workers were given an indefinite contract two weeks before the election.

MaltaToday says that 43.3 per cent of floating voters are undecided.

L-Orizzont says Malta is among the favourite states being names to host the European Medicines Agency.

The Malta Independent says Playmobil Malta’s cheap payments lead to precarious work.

In-Nazzjon quotes Nationalist Party leader Simon Busuttil saying that the Egrant inquiry would not be concluded before the election.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: Health warning issued as fierce...

  2. Police Commissioner: media ‘spin’ is unfair

  3. Cancelled wedding costs would-be groom...

  4. Magistrate Bugeja comments on 'complex'...

  5. Watch: Sant' Antnin fire extinguished,...

  6. Maltese living abroad insist voting is...

  7. Watch: Busuttil 'shooting from the hip'...

  8. Watch: PN will find a new MFSA chairman...

  9. Alfred Mifsud to step down as Central...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 24-05-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed