Today's front pages

The following are the top stories in national newspapers today.

Times of Malta says a group of Maltese nationals caught up in Monday’s Manchester suicide bombing, which left at least 22 people dead, returned home safely yesterday. In another story, it says dozens of Air Malta part-time ground-handling workers were given an indefinite contract two weeks before the election.

MaltaToday says that 43.3 per cent of floating voters are undecided.

L-Orizzont says Malta is among the favourite states being names to host the European Medicines Agency.

The Malta Independent says Playmobil Malta’s cheap payments lead to precarious work.

In-Nazzjon quotes Nationalist Party leader Simon Busuttil saying that the Egrant inquiry would not be concluded before the election.