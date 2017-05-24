Mintoff Bland stabbing: accused calm and cooperative, psychiatrist testifies

Ms Mintoff Bland.

Yana Mintoff Bland's former partner turned alleged aggressor was calm, acted normally and seemed ready to cooperate following his arrest, a psychiatrist who examined him told court today.

Gheorghe Popa, 39, of Romanian origin, this morning sat in the dock as a magistrate's court continued to hear evidence in the case concerning the October 2016 incident at the former residence of Ms Mintoff Bland's father, the late Prime Minister Dom Mintoff.

Following a heated argument, sparked off by Mr Popa's gnawing suspicion that his former partner had been cheating on him, Mr Popa had allegedly stabbed Ms Mintoff Bland and her son before setting fire to the Tarxien house.

Taking the witness stand, psychiatrist Anton Grech today recalled how he had examined Mr Popa when the latter had been admitted to Mount Carmel hospital following his arrest.

Although there were suspicions regarding the man's possible suicidal tendencies, Dr Grech had concluded that there was no risk of self-harm. The patient's overall behaviour showed that he was calm, normal and cooperative.

However, when replying to questions put by Dr Grech, the alleged aggressor had insisted that he had no recollection whatsoever of the violence.

The court, presided over by magistrate Joseph Mifsud, also heard the testimony of Michael Spiteri, the medical practitioner who was called to the crime scene soon after investigators had realised that Mr Popa had sought refuge up a tall tree outside the Mintoff residence.

Dr Spiteri recalled how he had reached Mr Popa by means of a lifter. The man, huddled among the foliage, had responded to the doctor's touch. Upon being lowered to safety, the man was certified as being in a critical condition on account of severe blood loss through four stab wounds. He was rushed to hospital for emergency treatment.

At the end of the sitting, the prosecution informed the court that it had no further evidence to put forward against the alleged aggressor.

The presiding magistrate is to conduct an onsite inquiry at the Tarxien residence later today. Both Mr Popa and Ms Mintoff, accompanied by their respective lawyers, are expected to attend the inquiry.

Inspector Spiridione Zammit prosecuted. Lawyer Benjamin Valenzia was legal counsel. Lawyer Joseph Giglio appeared parte civile.