Man charged with attempted theft denied bail

A man charged with attempted theft from construction sites was today denied bail after he pleaded not guilty.

Roderick Grima, 29, from Marsascala, was also charged with violating the conditions imposed by two judgments delivered last October as well as with being a relapser.

Wearing blue jeans and a woollen sweater, dust-covered and speaking in a hoarse, barely audible voice, the man fidgeted and occasionally sprang to his feet, constantly drawing the attention of his lawyer who was appointed as legal aid in view of the man's unemployed state.

Since the defence lawyer contested the validity of her client's arrest, the prosecuting officer testified how last Monday afternoon, at around 4pm, the owner of a Ħamrun residence, currently under construction, called the local police station to report the discovery of a stranger on site.

The man had reported that while searching for a missing water pump valued at €300, he had come across the accused lying under the stairwell, with the misplaced pump close at hand.

The owner of the building had reported further that some week earlier, the same stranger had allegedly approached one of his workmen and requested to make use of the toilet facilities available on site.

Upon his arrest, Mr Grima had confessed that due to family issues, he had ended up homeless and took shelter inside the building under construction. In fact, the owner had allegedly discovered his presence as he lay asleep under the stairwell.

However, the prosecution pointed out that only a week earlier, the man had been caught under similar circumstances at another construction site in Santa Venera.

Knowing that the suspect had personal problems stemming from his drug habit, made worse by resorting to alcohol in a futile attempt to drown his troubles, the prosecuting inspector tried to help. "Over the past year or so I went out of my way," the officer informed the court.

The prosecution also informed the court that the arrested man needed daily medication. Besides, when releasing his statement to the police, the man had allegedly shown some reluctance to undertake rehabilitation, admitting that he would rather seek a job.

After hearing the man plead not guilty, the court, presided over by magistrate Josette Demicoli, denied bail on the grounds of the man's lack of trustworthiness and inability to guarantee his commitment to abide by bail conditions.

Remanding him in custody, the court recommended that the director of prison provide all possible help for the man to overcome his problems linked to drug and alcohol abuse.

Inspector Elliott Magro prosecuted. Lawyer Leontine Calleja was legal aid.