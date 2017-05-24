Egrant whistleblower may be from Russian Secret Service, says Muscat

Updated 10.30am with company details

The Maltese Security Services have been informed by security services in allied countries that a Russian whistleblower invented the Egrant story to sow confusion after Malta refused to refuel Russian ships on the way to Syria, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said this morning.

Asked about a report on www.intelligenceonline.com expressing concern about possible interference in the Maltese election process, Dr Muscat said the Maltese government had no evidence that the persons cooked up the Egrant story were related to the Russian Secret Services.

The report claimed:

"British and American intelligence agencies, with MI6 and CIA at the forefront, are concerned about possible Russian interference in the election process currently underway on the Mediterranean island of Malta."

Later, it says:

"MI6 and the CIA are highly concerned by what the Russian couple (the whistleblowers) have been up to in Malta. Some officials perceive it as a move to destabilise Malta’s pro-Western prime minister that comes from on high in the Kremlin, especially because it has occurred at a time when Muscat has been openly opposed to Moscow."

Dr Muscat said Malta was informed of the matter by allied security services adding that two allied countries were mentioned in the intelligence online report.

Last November, Malta had stopped Russian ships from refuelling on the island on grounds that it did not want to participate in atrocities happening in Syria.

The government, Dr Muscat said, was also informed that the attitude of the Maltese Presidency accelerating the visa waiver programme for Ukraine had caused concern and that there was going to be some form of retaliation.

The online allegations point to the role of the Russian accountant, which is identified as Maria E., saying that she had worked in Cyprus before joining Pilatus Bank. It said she now works for a recently-incorporated firm, MTACC Ltd, which belongs to another Russian national, with whom she also shares an apartment.

MTACC belongs to a Russian who gives his address as being in Grunwald, Germany, and an American, whose address according to the Company Registry is California. A Chilean residing in Malta is given as a director of the company.