Wednesday, May 24, 2017, 17:24

Internet satirists are Putin on a show

Memes make the rounds

 

Claims of Russian secret service involvement in Malta's general election drew many shades of merriment today, as evidenced by some of the memes uploaded to social media.

Here is a selection of some of the tongue-in-cheek internet responses to this morning's news. 

 

