Godfrey Farrugia complains of Facebook identity theft
This is the reality we are living through
Democratic Party candidate Godfrey Farrugia said this morning that he had forgiven a person who had abusively used his identity on Facebook, thus denying him access to his own profile for three days.
"A person whom I had trusted as a public officer used my identity documents and told Facebook that my profile is actually his," Dr Farrugia said today.
As a result, he was denied access to his Facebook profile.
Dr Farrugia said he had explained the situation to Facebook and given proof of his identity. His profile was eventually restored.
"This is the reality we are living through," Dr Farrugia said.
He said he has his suspicions but was forgiving the person involved.
