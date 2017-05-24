Billboard guerillas take over PL, PN posters

A number of billboards belonging to the Nationalist and Labour Parties were sprayed over last night with the phrase "PLPN QAŻŻISTU ‘L A***".

The "sprayers", describing themselves as Billboard Guerillas, said in a statement this morning that the way every inch of the country had been filled with stupid and hollow slogans was emblematic of the PLPN’s total occupation of the political, mental and social spaces.

This, they said, was "a symbolic attack on this occupation amidst a suffocating electoral campaign which is posing a challenge to the sanity of many".

The Billboard Guerillas said the PLPN had taken over all of Malta’s institutions so that they, together with their unelected friends in high positions, continued exercising unchecked power.

"Whilst every so often the colour of those in government changes, power remains in the hands of the same people who carry out the same kind of policies - they feed the fat cats and cheat on the rest.

"Clearly, they like to put on a show and accuse each other of corruption, but none of them is willing to change a system based on greed and ties between big business and politicians."

Most people, they said, continued to vote for PLPN, many out of resignation rather than conviction, choosing what they deemed to be a “lesser evil” in a hopelessly corrupt system.

"This is not what democracy is about. In a real democracy, those who have the power are the people, not an elite that changes colour but not substance," the Guerillas said.