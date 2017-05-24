Cheaper flights for Erasmus students as Ryanair announces strategic partnership

Students taking part in the EU's Erasmus exchange programme are to benefit from reduced fares and free checked-in bags when flying Ryanair as part of a strategic partnership announced by the budget airline.

President of Erasmus Student Network, Safi Sabuni pictured with Ryanair CEO, Michael O’Leary in Brussels yesterday.

The Erasmus partnership will offer student members 15 per cent discounts on fares, free checked-in bag and a dedicated booking portal for Erasmus students.

EU Commissioner for Transport Violeta Bulc, said the partnerships "will help students broaden their horizons, and learn first-hand about the richness, diversity and beauty of our wonderful continent.”

Now in its 30th year, the Erasmus programme gives university students across Europe the chance to study in a different European city, facilitating cultural and academic exchanges and improving language skills. The scheme is in place in 37 countries and has benefitted over 30 million students since its launch.

Ryanair’s initiative has been praised and it is hoped that other transport providers will be inspired to follow suit.

President of the Erasmus Student Network Safi Sabuni expressed her excitement, stating that she is very much looking forward to a "fruitful collaboration” that will hugely aid student travel across Europe.