Transport to Gozo

PHOTO: DARRIN ZAMMIT LUPI

The consensus is there. The submarine tunnel will one day be there, too. The vital question concerning the uniqueness of Gozo is: what means of transport will use the permanent link? The only sensible one-word answer would be: metro.

A fast, clean and efficient Tube service would primarily, and uninterruptedly, serve the best interests of Gozitan workers, students, hospital patients and airport/seaport users in Malta. This service would eventually form part of the proposed national network.

If Gozo is to be spared from inheriting Malta’s traffic nightmare, Ċirkewwa (photo) must remain the northernmost destination by car. Priceless Gozo’s untainted environment and its leisurely tranquil way of life are not to be disturbed in any way.

The ferry service shall continue to cater for civilian and commercial transport free from time constraints. People opting for the ferry crossing actually enjoy the pleasant trip, though smokers would welcome the introduction of a restricted smoking area similar to that of the Sicily catamaran.

The permanent link should aim at facilitating Gozitan access to Malta without even remotely dreaming of turning Gozo into a miniature Malta. If nothing else, we should strive to possibly change chaotic Malta into a tidy and peaceful Gozo-like place.