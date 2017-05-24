Advert
Wednesday, May 24, 2017, 00:01 by

Mario Dingli, Sliema

Shades of grey

In his article of May 12, Lino Debono said that “the government has made a lot of mistakes but it has also achieved a lot of progress in many fields”.

While the statement is questionable, it is also worthwhile noting that even Hitler in Germany, Stalin in Russia and Mussolini in Italy had also achieved a lot of progress in many fields in their respective countries. We all know the outcome.

