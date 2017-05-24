Shades of grey
In his article of May 12, Lino Debono said that “the government has made a lot of mistakes but it has also achieved a lot of progress in many fields”.
While the statement is questionable, it is also worthwhile noting that even Hitler in Germany, Stalin in Russia and Mussolini in Italy had also achieved a lot of progress in many fields in their respective countries. We all know the outcome.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.