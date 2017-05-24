Green party parallels

The briefest glance at the opinion polls published by MaltaToday (May 15) makes it clear how marginalised the parties are in Malta, excluding, of course, the Labour and Nationalist parties. Allow me to draw parallels with the position of the Green Party in England.

Here, in England, the Greens had just one MP (out of 650) in the Parliament that has just been dissolved. However, without doubt, policies promoted by the Green Party over the last 20 years or so have been adopted by the mainstream parties in England.

Both the Labour and Nationalist parties should take note. Arnold Cassola is right when he says: “Neither of the big parties... was interested in a free countryside which could be enjoyed by all but preferred to leave it in the hands of a few ‘bullies’ and unscrupulous ‘cowboys’” (Times of Malta, May 14). There is ample smoking-gun evidence across both Malta and Gozo that this assertion holds water.

I speak as a British subject and a multiple return visitor to the Maltese islands since 1987. Clearly, I am biased but I make the above comments only because I love my adoptive second country.

Let there be the rule of law, not the law of the jungle, please.