Sporting briefs

REAL DEAL: Real Madrid have reached a deal with Brazilian side Flamengo to sign forward Vinicius Junior in July 2018, the Spanish champions announced yesterday. Reports in Spain suggest the deal for the 16-year-old is around 46 million euros, which would make him the second most expensive signing from the Brazilian league in history. Vinicius Junior will remain at Flamengo until 2019.

KEWELL: Harry Kewell has his sights set on coaching his former Premier League club Liverpool – but is starting out three flights lower at League Two side Crawley Town. The appointment, an-nounced by Crawley Town yesterday, will be Australian international Kewell’s first senior managerial position since hanging up his boots three years ago.

EDUARDO: Chelsea’s third-choice goalkeeper Eduardo has signed a new one-year contract – and is still waiting for his first Blues appearance. The 34-year-old Portugal international joined on a 12-month deal from Dinamo Zagreb last summer as back-up to Thibaut Courtois and Asmir Begovic, who has been linked with a summer move to Bournemouth.

IRELAND: Republic of Ireland boss Martin O’Neill has called three uncapped players into his squad for a preliminary training camp ahead of next month’s World Cup qualifier against Austria. West Ham defender Declan Rice, Burnley counterpart Kevin Long and Preston midfielder Alan Browne have been drafted into to a 19-man party, including Cork City keepers Mark McNulty and Alan Smith, which started work together at the Fota Island resort in Cork yesterday.

SERIE B: Promotion play-off – Benevento vs Spezia 2-1 (Benevento qualify to next round).