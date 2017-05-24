Keeper Sultana is GFA player of year

Xewkija goalkeeper Steve Sultana receives the player of the year award from GFA president Samuel Azzopardi.

The Gozo FA honoued its leading performers throughout the 2016/17 season during a gala night earlier this month.

The governing body presented 21 awards that catered for all competitions organised by the governing body including the GFA women’s league and the youth competitions.

The voting process involved a panel that included sports journalists who cover Gozitan football along with the captains and coaches of all the teams.

The most prestigious honour of the night was the GFA Player of the Year.

The winner this year was Xewkija Tigers goalkeeper Steve Sultana.

The 26-year-old enjoyed an excellent season as he not only helped his club win the Division One championship but he was also recently named in Pietro Ghedin’s provisional squad for the upcoming international friendly against Ukraine and the World Cup qualifier against Slovenia.

Xewkija striker Thiago Melo Dos Santos and Henrique Maciel, of Victoria Hotspurs, won the top scorer award.

Melo Dos Santos was also named as the top foreign player in the GFA league.

Mario Bonello, of Oratory Youths, won the best coach award while Ghajnsielem’s Stefan Cassar was voted as the most promising player of the GFA.

GFA Treasurer, George Cini, was named as as the Official of the Year of the association.

During the night, the GFA awarded three special awards.

SK Victoria Wanderers were honoured for their achievement in becoming the first Gozitan side to reach the semi-finals of the FA Trophy.

Veteran player Brian Meilak was recognised for playing more than 600 competitive matches in local competitions while Mark Buttigieg was awarded a special award for becoming the first Gozitan coach to receive the UEFA Pro coaching license.