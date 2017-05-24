Conte nets double at LMA Awards

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte holds the Premier League trophy at the Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Antonio Conte was rewarded for leading Chelsea to the Premier League title with two League Managers Association awards on Monday night.

The Italian was named manager of the year and Premier League manager of the year at the LMA’s 25th annual awards dinner after the Blues, who ended last campaign 10th, finished seven points ahead of Tottenham.

Chelsea claimed a Premier League-record 30 victories, including 13 in a row from October 1, and can also do the double in Conte’s first season in charge with victory over Arsenal in Saturday’s FA Cup final.

“I think I’ve had a lot of incredible emotions in my first season here in England. I want to say thank you to all the people who voted for me. It’s great to receive this award. I hope I deserved this,” Conte said.

“It’s fantastic to read all the names that won this trophy and to stay with these managers is a great achievement for me. I hope to continue in the best way,” he added after receiving the award from former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson.

Chris Hughton was named Championship manager of the year after guiding Brighton to the Premier League.

The 58-year-old ensured the Seagulls responded to last season’s disappointment, when they lost in the play-offs to Sheffield Wednesday, by securing automatic promotion alongside his former club Newcastle.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder won the League One manager of the year award.

The 49-year-old, having led Northampton into League One before arriving at Bramall Lane, took his hometown Blades back to the Championship with 100 points in his first season at the helm.

Paul Cook collected the League Two manager of the year prize following Portsmouth’s title win.

The special achievement awards went to Wilder and Lincoln boss Danny Cowley.

Not only did Cowley lead Lincoln back into the English Football League, he also inspired the Imps to become the first non-league side in 103 years to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals, beating Ipswich, Brighton and Burnley before losing to finalists Arsenal.