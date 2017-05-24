New president for the Malta Business Bureau

David Zahra has been appointed president of the Malta Business Bureau (MBB), taking over from John Vassallo.

Dr Zahra founded David Zahra & Associates Advocates in 2011, after a number of years practising with one of Malta’s leading law firms. He is actively involved in corporate M&A, financial services and corporate finance transactions, both locally and internationally.



The MBB also announced the rest of the new board as follows: Kyle Borg as Vice-President, and Charles A. Zahra, Mario Spiteri, Reginald Fava and Malcolm Jones as directors.