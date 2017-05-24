Watch: From poverty to universal income (ARTE)
How can a basic income transform the lives of Kenya's poorest?
An American association, Give Directly, funded by Silicon Valley giants, has chosen Kenya to set up a unique experiment.
Give Directly plans to do just that: the NGO is paying a universal basic income to Kenya's poorest for 12 years and observing the results.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.