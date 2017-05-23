Advert
Tuesday, May 23, 2017, 14:53 by

Reuters

Ryanair to sell long-haul tickets for Air Europa

Ryanair said it will start selling long-haul tickets on behalf of Air Europa and hopes to start offering passengers direct connections to the Spanish low-cost carrier's flights later this year.

Ryanair, Europe's largest airline by passenger numbers, is in talks with several airlines including Aer Lingus and Norwegian Air Shuttle about allowing passengers to connect directly on to long-haul flights, but it has yet to finalise a deal.

"We look forward to offering our 130 million customers an even greater choice and range of long-haul services in 2018," Ryanair chief executive Michael O'Leary said in a statement.

Madrid-based Air Europa offers low-cost long-haul flights to cities in North, Central and South America.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Girl aged 8 among Manchester bombing...

  2. Fighter jets escort plane after...

  3. Facebook leaked documents show types of...

  4. In presidential first, Trump prays at...

  5. Rattled UK PM May forced into 'dementia...

  6. Two men caned in Indonesia for gay sex

  7. Germany, France agree to deepen eurozone...

  8. Two more deaths take Everest toll to at...

  9. Trump wants more US-Israeli trade

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 23-05-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed