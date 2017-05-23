Fatalities in Manchester following incident at Ariana Grande concert

British police said there were a 'number of confirmed fatalities' following reports of an explosion at a venue in the northern English city of Manchester where US singer Ariana Grande had been performing.

"Emergency services responding to serious incident at Manchester Arena," Greater Manchester Police said. "Avoid the area."

Witnesses reported hearing a huge bang at the venue. One told the Press Association, "I just heard a huge bang from my bed, came out to the front of my apartments and everyone was running away in big crowds.

Police say a number of people have died in a reported explosion at Manchester Arena pic.twitter.com/yEYF7tVVWF — Press Association (@PA) May 22, 2017

"The bang was so big I heard it from my room which is at the back of the apartment blocks. Currently lots of emergency services going to and from. But can’t see anything substantial as of yet except fleeing people and lots of cars."

A video posted on Twitter showed fans screaming and running inside the venue.

Britain is on its second-highest alert level of "severe" meaning an attack by militants is considered highly likely.