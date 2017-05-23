Ex-South Korean President Park Geun-Hye arrives for start of bribery trial

She emerged from a bus in handcuffs, her inmate number 503 attached to her clothing, and was escorted into the courtroom by police.

Park walked with her eyes downcast, ignoring a large crowd of journalists recording her entrance.

She has been charged with extortion, bribery and abuse of power and could be imprisoned for life if convicted.

The hearing at Seoul Central District Court is Park's first public appearance since she was held in jail on March 31.

Her arrest came weeks after she was removed from office in a ruling by the Constitutional Court, which upheld the December impeachment by legislators after massive street protests over the corruption allegations began last October.

Prosecutors boast of having "overflowing" evidence proving Park's involvement in criminal activities.

They accuse South Korea's first female president of colluding with a friend of 40 years to take about $26 million (US) from the country's largest companies through bribery.

She also allegedly allowed her friend to manipulate state affairs from the shadows.

The scandal has led to the indictments of dozens of people, including former cabinet ministers, senior presidential aides and billionaire Samsung scion Lee Jae-yong, who is accused of bribing Park and her friend, Choi Soon-sil, in exchange for business favours.

Park has apologised for putting trust in Choi but denied breaking any laws and accuses her opponents of framing her. Choi also denies wrongdoing.

She is expected join the former president in court on Tuesday, and judge Kim Se-yoon is expected to decide whether to try them together or to split the cases. Park's lawyers have alleged the combined hearings could create bias.