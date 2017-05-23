Simon Busuttil on Times Talk

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Simon Busuttil might still be trailing in the polls, but the Nationalist Party leader insists he's too focused on winning the June 3 electoral race to give much thought to his political future.

In this Times Talk interview, Dr Busuttil says he hopes magistrates looking into corruption claims "have the courage to do what others didn't" and insists he has nothing to hide.

The PN leader reveals his thoughts about the national broadcaster and reiterates his determination to return the Gozo hospital to public sector control.

Dr Busuttil also brushes off concerns about the EU gravy train drying up in the near future, telling senior journalist Bertrand Borg he is convinced he can negotiate a new EU funding package for the country.

Watch the full Times Talk interview tomorrow on Times of Malta.