Bonello, Aquilina win opening race

Marie Claire Aquilina and Etienne Bonello won the opening leg of the Time-Trial Championships.

The Malta Cycling Federation time trial national championships were held last Sunday with the opening race in programme at the Mrieħel By-pass.

Team Greens dominated both men and women categories with Etienne Bonello and Marie Claire Aquilina clocking the best times in their respective class.

In the men’s race, Bonello was the fastest rider on the circuit, going on to cross the finish line in a time of 35 minutes and 11.11 seconds.

Team-mate James Mifsud was second in 35:47.45 and third place went to Pro Action All Stars rider Alexander Pettett. He clocked 36:10.26.

In the women’s time trial, Aquilina was a clear-cut winner after covering the distance in an impressive time of 38:43.27. She was over two minutes ahead of team-mate Michelle Vella Wood (41:07.06) in the final classification.

Mosta AF’s Claudine Gatt completed the women’s race podium when finishing in 46:29.89.

Nicholas Attard Montaldo (The Cyclist) placed first among the juniors in 39:31.20, Ivan Zammit (Birkirkara SJ) won the Masters 40+ in 39:55.09 and Nicky Farrugia placed first in Masters 50+ – 41:04:54.

At the end of the time-trial, all winners in the various categories received medals from Joe Bajada, the Malta Cycling Federation secretary.

Overall Results

Elite: 1. E. Bonello (Team Greens) 35:11.11; 2. J. Mifsud (Team Greens) 35:47.45; 3. A. Pettett (Pro Action All Stars) 36:10.26.

Women: 1. M.C. Aquilina (Team Greens) 38:43.27; 2. M. Vella Wood (Team Greens) 41:07.06; 3. Claudine Gatt (Mosta AF) 46:29.89.

Juniors: 1. N. Attard Montaldo (The Cyclist) 39:31.20; 2. I Spiteri (The Cyclist) 43:30.41.

Age Group

Under 12: (boys) 1. M. Galea (Team Greens) 5:57.00; 2. J. Galea (Mosta AF) 6:06.00; 3. I. Bonnici (Agones SFC) 6:10.00;

Under 12: (girls) 1. J. De Giorgio (Mosta AF) 5:53.00; 2. H. Dandria (Mosta AF) 6:33.00; 3. V. Soler (Mosta AF) 7:13.00.

Under 15: (boys) 1. N. Micallef (Mosta AF) 21:29.79; 2. M. Vassallo (Mosta AF) 22:30.50; 3. M. Galea Pirotta (Mosta AF) 22:31.54.

Under 15: (girls) 1. K. Spiteri (The Cyclist) 24:10.13; 2. V. Pace Asciak (Mosta AF) 26:46.82.

Masters 40+: 1. I. Zammit (Birkirkara SJ) 39:55.09; 2. C. Tabone (Team Greens) 41:07.69; 3. D. Cutajar (Gozo CC) 44:52.71.

Masters 50+: 1. N. Farrugia (Mosta) 41:04.54; 2. P. Horton (The Cyclist) 41:57.96.

Masters 60+: 1. E. Camilleri (Mosta) 45:18.63.