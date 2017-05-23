Advert
Tuesday, May 23, 2017, 00:01

Timeless Piano Masterpieces

Sofia Narmania

Pianist Sofia Narmania  will today be performing exquisite and beautiful timeless works by baroque composer  Bach, Scarlatti, Handel and Liszt, among others.

The programme of Timeless Piano Masterpieces includes Bach’s Adagio in D Minor  and Sheep May Safely Graze;   Scarlatti’s Sonata in D Minor K9 L 413  and Sonata in B Minor K27 L 449 classics and Handel’s Menuet in G Minor.

The lunchtime concert ensues with other renowned masterpieces, such as Beethoven’ s Sonata op.27 no. 2 Moonlight;  Liszt’s Love Dream (Liebestraume) S.541 No. 3 and  Chopin’s Nocturne No 20 in C Sharp Minor op. posth.

These lunchtime concerts raise funds for the St Francis church in  Valletta.

 

The performance will be held today at 12.30pm at the Oratory of St Francis in Republic Street, Valletta. Tickets  can be obtained from the venue itself half an hour before the concert begins. For more details, call 7968 0952 or send an e-mail to baroccomalta @gmail.com.

