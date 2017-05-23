Sofia Narmania

Pianist Sofia Narmania will today be performing exquisite and beautiful timeless works by baroque composer Bach, Scarlatti, Handel and Liszt, among others.

The programme of Timeless Piano Masterpieces includes Bach’s Adagio in D Minor and Sheep May Safely Graze; Scarlatti’s Sonata in D Minor K9 L 413 and Sonata in B Minor K27 L 449 classics and Handel’s Menuet in G Minor.

The lunchtime concert ensues with other renowned masterpieces, such as Beethoven’ s Sonata op.27 no. 2 Moonlight; Liszt’s Love Dream (Liebestraume) S.541 No. 3 and Chopin’s Nocturne No 20 in C Sharp Minor op. posth.

These lunchtime concerts raise funds for the St Francis church in Valletta.

The performance will be held today at 12.30pm at the Oratory of St Francis in Republic Street, Valletta. Tickets can be obtained from the venue itself half an hour before the concert begins. For more details, call 7968 0952 or send an e-mail to baroccomalta @gmail.com.