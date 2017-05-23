Malta Fashion Week 2017

The Valletta 2018 Foundation, in collaboration with the Mercedes-Benz Malta Fashion Week, is supporting the seventh edition of the Malta Fashion Week.

Valletta 2018 Foundation chairman Jason Micallef said: “Valletta 2018 is proud to have the Mercedes-Benz Malta Fashion Week included in its European Capital of Culture programme in the run- up to 2018, which attracts crowds of over 13,000 people to Malta’s most prestigious fashion event.

“Every edition of the Malta Fashion Week is raising the bar for the local fashion industry and putting it on the international map. This proves that such projects are sustainable and will have a lasting legacy up to 2018 and beyond.”

Micallef added that fashion is a major contributor to the world’s visual culture and this event provides a platform for local talent to showcase their artistry.

Malta Fashion Week chairman Adrian Mizzi added: “The main objective of the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week and Chamilia Fashion Awards has always been to create an international platform for Maltese artistic talent to reach a more global audience.

“This has been made possible through the kind support of many volunteers, corporate sponsors and government entities like Valletta 2018, Arts Council Malta and Heritage Malta. What is needed now is more determined investments to help the local industry take things to an even more professional level.”

Through the Cultural Partnership Agreement, Arts Council Malta is funding the Malta Fashion Association, which supports the participation of local young emerging fashion designers in the Malta Fashion Week.

“This investment adds value to our wide range of 11 partnerships with the creative sector while upholding our commitment to support the development of creative professionals and their artistic excellence”, said Toni Attard, director of strategy at Arts Council Malta.

He added that the Malta Fashion Week serves as an important platform for the designers’ creative growth particularly in terms of networking, exposure and visibility in the local and international scene.

Around 19 local designers will be showcasing their work, alongside international designers from Serbia, Italy, France, Romania and Greece. Apart from fashion shows and fashion parties, this year’s edition of the Malta Fashion Week and Awards also includes exhibitions, presentations and showrooms where designers can display their pieces and network with other industry professionals to further their career.

Malta Fashion Week will run until Saturday, May 27, at Fort St Elmo, Valletta. For more information, visit www.fashionweek.com.mt/ malta-fashion-week/.