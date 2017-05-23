Antony and Cleopatra at St James Cavalier

Iqbal Khan returns to the Royal Shakespeare Company

Iqbal Khan returns to the Royal Shakespeare Company to direct Anthony and Cleopatra, following his critically-acclaimed productions of Othello (2015) and Much Ado About Nothing (2012).

Following Julius Caesar’s brutal murder, Mark Anthony has reached the heights of his powers. However, he neglects his empire for a life of decadent seduction with his mistress, Cleopatra, Queen of Egypt. Torn between love and duty, Antony’s military brilliance deserts him, and his passion leads the lovers to their tragic end.

The play is screening live tomorrow at St James Cavalier at 8pm . For more information and to book your tickets visit www.kreattivita.org/en/event/ rsc-antony-and-cleopatra/