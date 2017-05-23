Announcements

ATTARD. On May 20, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPH, aged 82, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Nancy, his children Chris and Yvette and her husband Nelson James, his brother Victor, in-laws Carrie and her husband Marcel Panzavecchia, Connie and her husband Leslie Agius, Joseph and his wife Alice Cassar, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated today, Tuesday, May 23, at Santa Marija parish church, Attard, at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Marija Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BARRETT. On May 20, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, CATHERINE, née Pirotta, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Paul and daughter Melanie and her husband Mark, her brothers Joseph and his wife Maria and Godfrey and his wife Mary Rose, her sister-in-law Mary Rose, her brother-in-law James, her nephews and nieces Edward, Jonathan and Davinia; and from the UK and Canada her sister-in-law Lamenda, brother-in-law Alan and wife Glenda, with nephews James, John and David, grandchildren Daniel and Rachel, her cousin Monica and husband Charles, friends and neighbours. Mass will be said tomorrow, Wednesday, May 24, at 10am at Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Gżira, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No black colours to be worn as per Catherine’s request. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Special thanks go to all at Oncology Ward 1 and the Palliative Care Unit for their great kindness and outstanding dedication.

BORG. On May 21, at Casa Arkati, Mosta, INEZ, of Sliema, aged 85, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her nephew Noel Azzopardi and his sister Angel and her husband Dr Raymond Fenech, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Casa Arkati today, Tuesday, May 23, at 1.30pm for the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery chapel where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GALEA. On May 22, at home, Dr EDWIN GALEA, of Sliema, aged 92, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Mary, his children Leonard and his wife Anna, Andrew and his wife Sandie, Louise and Julian, his grandchildren Mark, Emma, Melissa, Rebecca, Sophie, Christina, and Jonathan, his great-grandson Edward, his brother and sister Charles and his wife Delma and Iris and Jim­my, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves St James Capua Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, May 24, at 8.30am for Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AUGER – PETER. In loving memory of a beloved husband on the 28th anniversary of his demise. Bessie and family.

CUSCHIERI – ANNIE, who was called to join our Saviour on May 22, 1983. Gone from our lives forever but never gone from our hearts. Love Nancy and Louis, Edwina and Alfred, Priscilla and Melchior.

ELLUL BONICI – EVELYN, née Harding. Loving memories of a dear mother and grandmother on the 36th anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by her son Arthur and family.

MESSINA FERRANTE. Remembering with love and affection our dear father, EDWARD, this month being the 35th anniversary of his passing away. His surviving children, Josephine, Herbert, Monica, son-in-law Tony and their families.

WARRINGTON. Unfading memories of our beloved JOE on the 22nd anniversary of his meeting with the Risen Lord. His beloved wife Vivien, children, in-laws and grandchildren.