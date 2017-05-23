Another final countdown

The title of this contribution may resonate with a number of readers. It may have no relevance to our oblivious millennials and I therefore trust that the following observations will hopefully inspire as many as possible to reflect on the upcoming electoral vote.

Malta has now been independant for 57 years. Our nation’s history has been indelibly marked by the efforts of our ascendants who for centuries tirelessly challenged the status quo.

Thanks to the endeavours of many, the reality of self rule has become possible. Fifty-seven years of relative democracy have produced tangible and palpable results. These changes may be seen in the constitutional position we enjoy today. Its collateral effects are there for all to see. Our country has been transformed economically, socially and educationally and recently also in the field of civil liberties.

2013 was a turning point. After a quarter of a century of Nationalist Party administrations, the absolute majority opted for change. Enchanted by the promises of meritocracy, transparency and equality Malta voted for Joseph Muscat. Twenty-five years of normality must have conditioned many that promises spouted by politicians were by and large true.

The last 1,500 days have proved this conviction wrong: 1,500 days of abject instability, 1,500 days of toing and froing. Institutions brought to shame by a government that is hell-bent on moulding the rule of law into mis-shape. For four years Muscat’s government has hoodwinked us into believing that some cake today will last us a lifetime. Four years of watching our carefully reconstituted institutions downtrodden to levels unseen since 1987.

At this point highlighting the mishaps is hopelessly useless. Café Premier, Gaffarena, the American University, privatisations without representation, permits for unwanted towers of Babel and many more are now history in the making. Recent events have overtaken this administration leaving no space to delve into these ‘minor matters’.

The Panama Papers of 2016 are now the main event. The facts speak for themselves. We are now faced with a government that skids, slides and performs acts of contortion beyond belief. It is beyond belief that a Prime Minister who has garnered a nine-seat majority calls an election one year before its time.

The most impending questions of many are the following. Why has our Prime Minister called an election one year ahead of time? Why is our caretaker Prime Minister squirting ‘proposals’ when his mandate to perform and deliver could have possibly been delivered at the stroke of a pen? If Muscat’s government has absolutely nothing to hide, why go to the hustings and risk the stability of a country that has ‘never seen better times’?

Behind Muscat’s forced smiles for the cameras, there is an obvious bleeding of Labour votes that can go either way. In no less than four years, Labour has by its own admission lost two seats judicially and another two judiciously. Well done, Mr Prime Minister, no mean feat here.

Having visited many families over the last few months, one observation remains consistent. People are confused. On the one hand we have Simon Busuttil who on a daily basis reveals sleaze, corruption and an evident breach of the rule of law. Conversely, Muscat says he is serene, calm and collected. Facts point in the direction of action, or rather the lack of it.

Action expected from the institutions moulded 57 years ago.

Action expected from the individuals entrusted with investigation, due process and ultimate sanction.

Indeed there are too few days for everyone to reflect in depth. This abnormal election has thrust everyone into a quagmire. Too many interests are at stake and yet the one and true interest, that of the nation, has been undermined for four years too long.

As the day of reckoning approaches it will be up to us to determine the outcome of the election and the prospects of our tiny but proud nation. Hopefully it will be the ultimate and final countdown.

Caroline Galea is a Nationalist Party candidate on the 4th district (Fgura, Gudja, Paola, Sta Lucija, Tarxien).

