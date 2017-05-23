Advert
Tuesday, May 23, 2017, 12:10 by

Reuters

Trump's encounter with glowing orb lights up social media

Comparisons to cartoon villains and science fiction

Images of US President Donald Trump placing his hands on a glowing orb has set alight the internet, prompting comparisons to science fiction and fantasy villains.

The pictures were taken while Trump - on a nine-day trip to the Middle East and Europe - along with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi visited a new Saudi centre for combating extremism.

