Trump's encounter with glowing orb lights up social media
Comparisons to cartoon villains and science fiction
Images of US President Donald Trump placing his hands on a glowing orb has set alight the internet, prompting comparisons to science fiction and fantasy villains.
I don't see what all the fuss is about this Trump Orb. #trumpinsaudiarabia #orb #trumporb pic.twitter.com/jwNvr2qQdC
— Julie Fischer (@JuFisch) May 21, 2017
Wait, are the Saudis controlling Trump with a Ferengi mind control orb?#trumpsaudispeech #SaudiArabia @StarTrek #trumporb #trump pic.twitter.com/MMu5TYuHAb
— Michael Beatrice (@MichaelBeatrice) May 22, 2017
The pictures were taken while Trump - on a nine-day trip to the Middle East and Europe - along with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi visited a new Saudi centre for combating extremism.
#trumporb pic.twitter.com/jKYbdIvi2i
— christhebarker (@christhebarker) May 22, 2017
