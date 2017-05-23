Watch: Muscat addresses activity in Mellieha
Prime minister Joseph Muscat addressed a political event in Mellieha this evening, where he also referred to a magistrate's decision to refer files handed to him by Simon Busuttil to another magistrate.
See the speech on video above.
