Today's front pages

The following are the top stories in national newspapers today.

All newspapers report about yesterday’s massive fire that engulfed the Sant’Antnin recycling plant in Marsascala.

Times of Malta quotes the European Commission saying that the ability of the Malta Financial Services Authority to oversee internationally oriented business was under pressure.

In-Nazzjon says that the Commission has warned the Prime Minister about finances.

L-Orizzont says that the Commission speaks about corruption in half the member states, but not in Malta.

The Malta Independent says WasteServ Malta has hired 87 new workers at its Marsascala and Maghtab plants in the last couple of weeks, with 17 starting on the job only yesterday.

Malta Today says that Marlene Farrugia and Simon Busuttil, the leaders of the Partit Demokratiku and the Nationalist Party which are contesting the election as a coalition, differ over the siting of a race track.