PN government to issue free medicines to IVF patients

People receiving IVF treatment will be given the related medicines free of charge by a PN government, the shadow minister for health, Claudette Buttigieg, said this afternoon.

She was expanding on electoral promises on the health sector made this morning by PN leader Simon Busuttil.

Ms Buttigieg said the provision of free medicines to IVF patients belied labour claims that such services would be removed under a PN government.

She said a new PN government will upgrade the Pain Clinic at Mater Dei Hospital, which is currently not keeping up with demand by those who suffer chronic pain

The Child Development Assessment Unit (CDAU) will also be upgraded to what the people expect in this day and age, she said. This will be part of measures to improve services for child development, including issues related to autism.

Ms Buttigieg said there will be tax cuts and incentives for employers who offer facilities where people can exercise, or related schemes such as gym membership.

Various campaigns will be held on areas such as sexual health.

The shadow minister underlined that mental health care will be among the priorities of a new PN government.

Dr Busuttil this morning said prescription medicines will be given free to those suffering chronic conditions such as diabetes and osteoporosis, as well as all those getting by on just their pension.

Dr Busuttil also pledged to put an end to cancer patients “begging” to the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation for chemotherapy and medicines, saying these would be given for free.

A voucher service for coeliac sufferers would be tripled from €50 to €150, with the possibility of extending the system to other chronic conditions.