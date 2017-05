A man at a building site in Żurrieq was grievously injured this afternoon when he fell from a height of two storeys while working.

Police were called to the scene at around 1.40pm and an ambulance rushed to the site on Triq is-Superjur Manwel Camilleri, from where it took the 59-year-old Qormi resident to Mater Dei hospital.

Investigations into the case are ongoing, police said.