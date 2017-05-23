Magistrate Bugeja refers Busuttil files to another magistrate

Magistrate Aaron Bugeja has referred a number of files presented by Simon Busuttil as 'detailed proof' of €650,000 in transactions involving the prime minister's chief of staff Keith Schembri and former Allied Newspapers managing director Adrian Hillman for investigation by another magistrate.

The eight files of documents were presented to the Magistrate on May 18.

READ: Busuttil presents eight files of 'irrefutable evidence' against Schembri

Magistrate Bugeja is investigating claims that Michelle Muscat, the prime minister's wife, was the beneficial owner of a secret Panama company named Egrant, claims which the prime minister and Mrs Muscat are denying.

Magistrate Bugeja earlier this month also referred to another magistrate claims made by Dr Busuttil that Mr Schembri received kickbacks from the sale of Maltese passports.

The Office of the Prime Minister said the magistrate's decision confirmed that the documents presented by Dr Busuttil had nothing to do with the Egrant claims and the leader of the opposition was playing for time to cover up the Egrant 'lie'.