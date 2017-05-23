Advert
Tuesday, May 23, 2017, 19:45

Watch: Busuttil addresses activity in Paola

PN leader Simon Busuttil is addressing a political activity in Paola. 

Follow proceedings on video above.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: Health warning issued as fierce...

  2. Cancelled wedding costs would-be groom...

  3. Police Commissioner: media ‘spin’ is unfair

  4. Maltese living abroad insist voting is...

  5. Watch: Busuttil 'shooting from the hip'...

  6. Watch: Sant' Antnin fire extinguished,...

  7. Watch: PN will find a new MFSA chairman...

  8. Alfred Mifsud to step down as Central...

  9. PN promises one-time grant for young...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 23-05-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed