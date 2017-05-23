Advert
Tuesday, May 23, 2017, 16:20

Japanese prime minister to visit Malta on Saturday

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe will be visiting Malta on Saturday after the G7 meeting in Sicily.   

He will have talks with Prime Minister Joseph Muscat at the Auberge de Casstille and lay flowers at Kalkara Military Cemetery, where 68 Japanese officers and men are buried.

They died in the First World War when Japan was allied to the UK. Their ship, the destroyer Sakaki, was hit by a torpedo fired by an Austrian submarine in June 1917 near Crete.

READ: Japanese lieutenant's son visits war dead at Kalkara cemetery

 

