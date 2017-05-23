Fire still smouldering at Sant' Antnin, but no health emergency, says expert

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Video: Kurt Sansone

Twenty hours on from a blaze that destroyed a large part of Sant' Antnin recycling plant in Marsascala, firemen were still on site this morning, trying to douse off the flames.

The structure was a twisted wreck and the toxic stench was still prevalent all over Marsascala, according to residents.

However, asking people to stay indoors was the appropriate response to the fumes belching out of the Sant’Antnin plant, chemistry expert Alfred Vella said.

"Let us get this straight: anything black which is coming from something which is burning is toxic. Period," he told Times of Malta.

"However, this does not mean that if you inhale it you will drop dead. We are constantly inhaling dust full of particles that come from combustion, whether from vehicles, commercial ovens or domestic ovens, or even power stations and cigarettes.

Toxic compounds do harm and the risk increases the longer you are exposed. This is why the priority is to reduce exposure and the warning from the health authorities to stay indoors was appropriate in the circumstances, he said.

The fire was fierce. Photo: Warren Brimmer

Asked whether people should have been evacuated, Prof. Vella noted that the authorities would have taken a number of aspects into consideration:

"A radius of around 0.5km from the site would have been most affected but there was fortunately also a brisk wind which lifted the plume away from the ground. The larger particles in the smoke would have by now already rained down further away. Some people in the south have already started to notice them – but most of the finer particles would have dispersed."

The Health Ministry said emissions from this plant are a mixture of gases, chemicals and fine particles from burning waste. People who have heart or lung diseases, like heart disease, lung disease, or asthma, are at higher risk if they are exposed.

People living in the vicinity were advised to stay indoors and keep indoor air as clean as possible by keeping windows and doors closed.

Anyone feeling any health effects such as shortness of breath and other respiratory symptoms was urged to call a doctor.

Prof. Vella said that once the authorities had ascertained that there was no imminent danger to people from exposure, they would also have had to consider the logistical problems of moving people out of their homes and the even factors like leaving a whole swathe of Marsascala evacuated and perhaps at risk of looting.

The blaze started at 1.30pm, produced a plume of thick smoke seen from all over Malta and even parts of Gozo.

Employees were evacuated as firefighters of the Civil Protection Department moved in, assisted by various volunteer groups.

The fire started in the Material Recovery Facility and spread to the main shed. The area, inaugurated in 2008, handles a large volume of plastic and requires personnel on site to operate.

Officials on site appealed for people to remain indoors as much as possible to avoid inhalation fumes which could be toxic. They said it could take several hours or even days to control the blaze completely.

Speaking in Vittoriosa this morning, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat expressed gratitude with the Civil Protection Department for their work to control the fire.