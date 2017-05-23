Early voting on Saturday and Thursday

Several hundred people will be casting their general election vote this Saturday and on Thursday, including those resident in old people's homes, those who will be abroad on June 3 and those who will be admitted to hospital on or just before June 3 for a scheduled surgical intervention.

The Electoral Commission said voting will take place this Saturday at St Vincent de Paule Residence and 30 homes for the elderly, while voting will take place on Thursday at Mater Dei, Karin Grech, Mt Carmel and Gozo hospitals.

Ballot boxes will be open between 7am and 10pm.

People who are in possession of voting documents of persons currently residing at homes for the elderly must hand them over to the voters by not later than noon of Friday, May 26. There will be no visiting on Saturday.

Voters who are in-patients recovering in hospitals as at 6pm of Monday May 29 shall vote in the hospital on Thursday June 1 and not as indicated on their voting document/s. It is very important that such voters are in possession of their voting document by May 31.