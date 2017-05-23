Alfred Mifsud to step down as Central Bank deputy governor

The deputy governor of the Central Bank said during a court testimony this morning that he will be relinquishing his office at the end of June after having already handed in his resignation.

The information was revealed in the course of a civil dispute wherein Alfred Mifsud and his former partner Anna Zelbst are contesting their legal rights over a Tigné apartment, which had once been the couple's family home. Today the property is the residence of the estranged partner and the couple's two teenage children.

Taking the witness stand, before the First Hall, Civil Court, presided over by Mr Justice Silvio Meli, Mr Mifsud declared that as the owner of the flat in question, water and electricity meters were still registered in his name and the relative bills were mailed to the Tigné apartment.

Ever since moving out last year, he has continued to hand over some €500 monthly to his children. This was surely more than enough to cover utility payments relative to the apartment they shared with their mother, Mr Mifsud pointed out in court.

In reply to a question put to him by Ms Zelbst's lawyer, Mr Mifsud declared that he occupied the post of Central Bank deputy governor, adding further that he will be relinquishing the position at the end of next month. In fact, he has already tendered his resignation, the court was told.

The role of the former Mid-Med Bank and One Productions chairman has been overshadowed by his personal court case. He had been appointed to the role in May 2015.

The case continues.

Lawyer Paul Lia appeared on behalf of Mr Mifsud. Lawyer Albert Libreri appeared on behalf of Ms Zelbst.